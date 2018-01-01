Perry Marshall, Keith Krance, and Thomas Meloche

Facebook Advertising
4 Ways to Make Your Facebook Posts Shine
Using Facebook posts to stay in touch with -- and advertise to -- your target market is just plain smart. Here's how to do it right.
Why a Landing Page Will Make or Break Your Facebook Ads
Find out what your landing pages need in order to attract viewers and turn them into buyers.
How to Improve Your Facebook Clickthrough Rates With Better Images
On Facebook, the images you use in your ads are more important than the words. Here are 6 ways to use images to improve your ads.
How to Make Your Facebook Ads More Enticing
Here are seven things that draw people in.
How the Three-Layer Facebook Advertising Funnel Can Get You New Customers
Make Facebook work for you with this three-layer approach. Bonus: budget suggestion included.
The 4 Qualities of Businesses That Should Advertise on Facebook
While every business can advertise on Facebook, not every business should. Find out what makes Facebook ads a good choice for your company.