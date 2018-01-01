Pete Maulik

Pete Maulik

Pete Maulik is a managing partner at New York-based innovation consultancy Fahrenheit 212, which creates loyalty programs, in addition to developing other products and services aimed at generating growth. Among the loyalty programs Maulik has worked on are Starwood Preferred Guest as well as ones for Best Buy and Harrah's.

More From Pete Maulik

How Rewards Are Running Loyalty Programs Into the Ground
Ready for Anything

How Rewards Are Running Loyalty Programs Into the Ground

Businesses should tweak their plans to inject a more human focus rather than emphasizing steep spending or quick expirations.
