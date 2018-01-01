Phil Greenough

Phil Greenough

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Boston-based Greenough Brand Storytellers
Phil Greenough is the founder and CEO of Boston-based Greenough Brand Storytellers. After spending 15 years in marketing and public relations management positions at a Fortune 50 company and a top five PR agency, in 1999 he founded his eponymous PR and integrated marketing firm that is grounded in a disciplined approach to brand storytelling.

More From Phil Greenough

5 Reasons You Should Ask Your Clients for a Performance Review
Client Relationship Management

Annual performance reviews can promote continuous improvement and help protect relationships against competitive threats.
5 min read
