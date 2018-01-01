Piyush Bhandari

Piyush Bhandari

Managing Partner, IMC Group

Piyush Bhandari is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has over 15 years experience in global tax, legal and commercial expansion, mergers and acquisitions and has advised mid to large size corporates globally. The IMC Group caters to the growing needs of the business looking to expand in Singapore. The gamut of corporate services to kickstart and support your business in Singapore include incorporation, acquiring various business licenses, joint ventures, government approvals, facilitating accounting, tax and payroll.   

 

More From Piyush Bhandari

6 Reasons Why Singapore is Asia's Most Business Friendly Country
Business

6 Reasons Why Singapore is Asia's Most Business Friendly Country

Government grants such as SPRING Singapore, Capability Development Grant, Early Stage Venture Funding, Financial Sector Technology and Innovative Scheme among the many others are targeted towards the start-ups and SMEs
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.