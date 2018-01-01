Polly S. Traylor

Your Office in a Bag: What to Bring When You're Traveling for Work
Growth Strategies

Your Office in a Bag: What to Bring When You're Traveling for Work

If you're on the road more than you're not, a few extra tools can make your work life easier and more productive without weighing you down.
5 min read
Accounting Apps for Your Number-Crunching Needs
Finance

Accounting Apps for Your Number-Crunching Needs

Accounting is a painstaking, resource-intensive process for businesses of any size. Luckily, the choices for low-cost and flexible accounting software are greater than ever before.
5 min read
Should Your Business Go PC-Free?
Technology

Should Your Business Go PC-Free?

Small businesses are starting to replace employee PCs with tablets and smartphones â€” and they're saving time and money, while helping employees be more customer-responsive.
4 min read
Does Your Website Have a Crash Plan?
Technology

Does Your Website Have a Crash Plan?

In our 24/7 world, a website going down for even an hour could wreak havoc on your growing business. Here's how to prepare for and prevent those gut-wrenching site outages.
6 min read
