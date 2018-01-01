Pooja Domadia

Environmental Goals
Will Indian Film Industry go Carbon Neutral Anytime Soon?
Hollywood production houses not just offset their carbon emissions, but go to different extents for reducing their emissions
CSR
How Women Leaders Are Giving Society A Much Needed Uplift
Heading the CSR arms of top-notch corporate organisations, these women are striving hard to make our country a better place to live for everyone.
Microfinance
We'll Target Women, MSME Sector After Starting Banking Operations: Microfin Company
The journey of the Fincare began with an equity investment by IVFA in 2010 with an acquisition of a stake in two NBFC-MFIs
Startups
Operational Costs You Can Save In Your Start-Up
More often than not, it is seen that start-ups consume their capital amount before the prescribed time.
Business Strategy
#9 Ways To Retain Millennial Employees With Old Wisdom And New Age Practices
Talent retention has always been a problem for business firms and with Gen Y on the block, it seems to rise.