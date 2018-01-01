Pradeep Singhvi

Founder and CEO, Houseome.com

Mr. Pradeep Singhvi is the Founder and CEO of Houseome.com - an interior designing company that

has built a platform to create a dream home for new age buyers. Pradeep is a seasoned

Finance professional who's turned into an Entrepreneur with an aim to disrupt the current interior

designing space in Mumbai.

Prior to starting off on his entrepreneurial journey, Pradeep was heading the business planning and

budgeting of the Trent Hypermarket Ltd. - Star Bazaar - A TATA & Tesco Enterprise. A

Chartered Accountant graduate he has also worked as financial head for financial and corporate

companies like Times Television Network, Capegemini and Raymond Apparel etc in the past.