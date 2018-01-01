Prajit Arora is the founder and Managing Director across all Sentinel group companies (Sentinel Business Centres, Sentinel Storage LLC, Sentinel Security LLC, and Sentinel General Trading LLC), which boast of a number of multinational companies as clients. Growing up in Dubai, Prajit attended Dubai College and then went on study at the University of Dallas and the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a degree in Economics and Philosophy. He is also a member of the Omicron Delta Epsilon, the International Economics Honour Society. Prior to establishing Sentinel in 2003, Prajit began his career at Chase Contracting LLC in Dubai, where he started work on site working hands on before moving up through the ranks.
