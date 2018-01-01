Prashant Gokarn

Prashant Gokarn

Contributor
Co-founder and CEO, DigiAsia Bios
Prashant Gokarn is the co-founder and CEO of DigiAsia Bios – whose mission is to bring the entire gamut of financial services, payments, remittance, lending and investments, to the masses in South East Asia, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. 

Southeast Asia is Ripe For a Cashless Revolution
Southeast Asia

With more than a 50 per cent of the region using the internet there are few places other than Southeast Asia where e-wallets can really take off
