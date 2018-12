Managing Director, Sales, (Southeast Asia and India), Steelcase Asia Pacific

Praveen Rawal, Managing Director, Sales - Southeast Asia and India of Steelcase Asia Pacific, the global leader in the office furniture industry, and is responsible for overseeing the India and Southeast Asia business segment. A strategic thinker and visionary behind Steelcase’s imposing success in the region, Praveen and his entire team at Steelcase India and Southeast Asia have fortified the presence and sales of the brand in the Asia Pacific market.