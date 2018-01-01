Preeti Rao

CEO & Founder, Total Wellness Management & Consultant-Health & Wellness, Max Healthcare

Preeti’s career path spanning a decade in executive management roles across several countries has provided her an understanding of the global health care system crisis and the importance of preventive strategies in health promotion. Her Masters in Integrated Health Studies from the California Institute of Integral Studies, US has enabled her to blend scientific rigor with holistic self-care with emphasis on mind/body/spirit wholeness. Her expertise lies in exercise physiology, nutrition, wellness coaching, health coaching, stress management, corporate wellness programs, integrated and complimentary medicine, healthy aging and global health systems to name a few.

She is the only certified health and wellness coach and consultant in India. She is currently associated with Max Hospitals as thier health and wellness consulant and also has her private practice at two different locations. She also works actively with Herbalife Independent Associates to create health and wellness programs for their distributors. Preeti runs a trust called 'The Rao Foundation'. The trust focuses on providing free education to children in need and is getting geared to provide health services to underprivileged sections of the society specially women and children.

Her previous professional work at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine, AtenaWellness Coaching Program, and Charlotte Maxwell Complimentary Clinic in California, USA has exposed her to integrative medicine clinical practice and increased her confidence in the efficacy of integrating conventional (allopathic) medicine with complimentary and alternative medicine.

In the past, Preeti has also been associated with Reebok India as their Fitness Brand Ambassador, India. Over the five years of her association with Reebok India, she conducted more than 1000 fitness classes every year- ranging from aerobics, spinning, step, kick boxing and body sculpting – and promoted Reebok Fitness programs in India, Netherlands, U.K and the US. She is a qualified personal trainer by AFAA (Aerobics and Fitness Association of America), US and is also a certified yoga teacher by the Sivananda School of Yoga, Trivandrum, Kerala.