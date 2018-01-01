Priya Jupudi

Guest Writer
CEO, 99Artisans

Priya is Founder & CEO of 99Artisans, she drives the company’s Vision & Growth Strategy as it provides interesting and unique ways for people to find local services. Priya holds an MBA in Marketing & Information systems from Nagarjuna University, India and worked in various positions prior to founding 99Artisans.

More From Priya Jupudi

5 Ways How Small Businesses Can Save The Planet
earth day

5 Ways How Small Businesses Can Save The Planet

Today is 46th Anniversary of Earth Day, It's the time of the year to get involved, give to the cause and spread the word.
4 min read
Spring, The Most Important Time For Your Business To Grow
Opportunity

Spring, The Most Important Time For Your Business To Grow

From multi-million dollar businesses to street vendors, the season brings a great opportunity for all.
4 min read
5 Qualities of a Thriving Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

5 Qualities of a Thriving Entrepreneur

A little success goes a long way in propelling us towards the finish line
4 min read
