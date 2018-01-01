Priya Sachdev

Founder & CEO RockNShop.Com

Priya along with her sister Charu were the pioneers in bringing fashion luxury labels to India with their first standalone store Moschino in Mumbai launched in 2005. In 2015 they founded Rock N Shop. Rock N Shop showcases over 300 labels and is dedicated to supporting retailers and brands to reach out to a highly affluent audience in India.