Priya Sachdev

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO RockNShop.Com
Priya along with her sister Charu were the pioneers in bringing fashion luxury labels to India with their first standalone store Moschino in Mumbai launched in 2005. In 2015 they founded Rock N Shop. Rock N Shop showcases over 300 labels and is dedicated to supporting retailers and brands to reach out to a highly affluent audience in India.

The Evolution of Luxury Retail Sector in India, Both Online & Offline
The Evolution of Luxury Retail Sector in India, Both Online & Offline

The reach of e-commerce has led to the rise of several niche players who largely specialize their products around a specific theme
