Radha Kizhanattam is an Investment Director at Unitus Ventures. An experienced technology and investment professional, Radha joined Unitus Ventures in 2013 and now leads new investments and portfolio management efforts at the firm. She is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and investing in promising startups and then working with portfolio companies to help them grow profitably to subsequently realize strong exits for the fund. She is a mentor at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore and also supports BIRAC with evaluation and funding of biotech startups.