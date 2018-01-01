Raj Narayanaswamy

Technology
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time
Make time management easy, and see productivity increase.
Starbucks
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Time Management
What Quantified Self Did for Six-Pack Abs, 'Quantified Business' Can Do for Your Startup
You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Work-Life Balance
In Defense of Work-Life Balance
Rejuvenated, energized employees are productive employees. Here are four ways to have better balance at your business.
IPO
Go Public or Stay Private? The Endless Debate, Continued.
Deciding whether to go public or not is about evaluating what's best for your company and its stakeholders.