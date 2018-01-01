Rajeev Mahajan

Founder, Director & CEO of Antworks Money

5 Benefits of Online Peer-to-peer Lending That You Didn't Know
Lending

The documentation required is also simpler as compared to bank loans
5 min read
Planning to Avail a Business Loan? Important Things to Consider
Business Loans

The profitability of the company and the annual turnover determines the final fate of the loan application
4 min read
How Technology is Spearheading a Massive Revolution in the Lending Industry
Technology

Technology is a significant disruptor in every industry, and the lending industry is no exception
5 min read
A Look at the New Fintech Trends that Evolved in 2017 and What's in Store for this Year
FinTech

In the current year, all the devices associated with edge computing are likely to get more sophisticated
4 min read
