Chief Marketing Officer at PAYBACK India

Ramakant Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at PAYBACK India, is a veteran in Loyalty and Payments space. In his role, he is responsible for enhancing PAYBACK brand value and simultaneously improving customer experience and engagement. He has 18 years of experience in sales and marketing roles across industries and believes in creating incremental value for customers at every touch point through smart innovation.

Ramakant holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.During his leisure time, he loves to travel. He enjoys reading non-fiction and watching documentaries.