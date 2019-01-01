Remesh Ramachandran earned a place in Google’s list of bug reporters, Hall of Fame on what he did to deserve the honour. “The company has a bug bounty program in which you are supposed to find a bug and report it. As a security analyst who has been researching on various vulnerabilities, I got administrative access to major product, since it went undetected, I reported the flaw to the company as part of responsible disclosure and they reviewed the impact of the vulnerability”.

Hall of Fame, Bug Bounties and Acknowledgements are received from Google, Microsoft, Intel, Lenovo, Alien Vault, University of Cambridge, United Nations, McAfee, Avira, Issuu, Yahoo, eBay, Bosch, Trend Micro, University of Twente, Inflectra, Transifex and Check Point. Currently, he works as a Freelance Security Consultant and is working on Open Pen test platform for security researchers. By pen testing, it is easier to detect any security threats, exploit the vulnerabilities and avoid their occurrence in the future.

Another key role he performs is the consultation for the Police Cyber Crime Department, analyze any emerging threats and also monitor to protect key government departments and agencies. In addition, he also supports the EC Council leading Exam CHFI (Computer Hacking and Forensic Investigation) advisory board.

Unlike other professions, the individuals working in the Information Security field cannot consider their occupations to be similar to day jobs. The primary reason is that at every passing hour new threats gets added online. According to Remesh, the only way an Information security expert can stay ahead in this field is through continually updating their systems.

What makes Remesh stand out in his career is his extensive experience in the Information Technology industry. His practical approach towards solving everyday information security challenges facing enterprises has been beneficial restructuring systems making them safer. He also holds, attends and makes presentations in workshops and seminars which address the current issues in information security, for instance he was in attendance at the DEFCON in Nevada, Hackers Halted in Atlanta and Blackhat in Europe. This makes him to be conversant with the arising issues facing information security thus making him rank among the best in the industry.

Remesh Ramachandran has solved a number of complex cybercrime cases. He is one of the top Indian ethical hackers who has worked in government and international agencies. Held important roles in major financial companies performing security audits. Remesh has submitted a number of research papers and also presented them in various info security conferences.