Startups
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Ramez Mohamed, CEO of Flat6Labs, gives his insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.
Business Plans
Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans
When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.
Venture Capital
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy
At Flat6Labs, choosing a startup to invest in involves a multi-stage selection process.