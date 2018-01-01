Ramez M. El-Serafy

Ramez M. El-Serafy

Guest Writer
CEO, Flat6Labs
Ramez accumulates 10 years of experience in digital products production and management. Before managing Flat6Labs, Ramez was responsible for building and managing the mobile apps unit at Sarmady - a Vodafone Company. Prior to that, he initiated and led the product design team at eSpace, the leading software house in Alexandria, he also started his first company, Dynamix Solutions, with friends in 2006. Ramez holds a B.Sc degree in Computer Engineering from Alexandria University, Egypt.

More From Ramez M. El-Serafy

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Startups

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

Ramez Mohamed, CEO of Flat6Labs, gives his insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.
2 min read
Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans
Business Plans

Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans

When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.
2 min read
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy
Venture Capital

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy

At Flat6Labs, choosing a startup to invest in involves a multi-stage selection process.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.