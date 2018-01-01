Guest Writer

Kauffman Fellow and Co-founder of ScienceVest

Ramphis Castro is a Kauffman Fellow and co-founder of ScienceVest, a fund focused on pre-seed and seed stage “hard science” companies in both frontier-tech and life sciences that have the potential to impact millions of lives. He is also director emeritus for idea-stage accelerator Founder Institute and a member of the adjunct faculty of the National Science Foundation.