Raphael Crawford-Marks

Raphael Crawford-Marks

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Bonusly
Raphael Crawford-Marks is the co-founder and CEO of Bonusly, a New York City company providing a web platform that helps companies reward and motivate employees by using peer-to-peer bonuses.

More From Raphael Crawford-Marks

Do Employees Even Notice You Care?
Employee Recognition

Do Employees Even Notice You Care?

Public expression of appreciation has a powerful impact. Here are five ways managers can do so effectively.
5 min read
Can Recognition Save Your Startup's Toxic Culture?
Employee Recognition

Can Recognition Save Your Startup's Toxic Culture?

Dysfunctional conduct may be curbed with some of these strategies. Consider tools to show staffers appreciation and desired behavior to turn things around.
7 min read
6 Things Your Employees May Be Wishing for This Year
Employee Morale

6 Things Your Employees May Be Wishing for This Year

Based on research, here are some workplace desires and how a startup might attain them.
5 min read
Boost Employees' Engagement by Truly Inviting Their Feedback
Employee Feedback

Boost Employees' Engagement by Truly Inviting Their Feedback

Managers are bypassing an important resource if they don't solicit staff opinion. Check out six ways to do so.
5 min read
6 Rules for Effective Peer-to-Peer Communication
Engaged Employees

6 Rules for Effective Peer-to-Peer Communication

Want more employee engagement, higher morale and job satisfaction? Aim to set up your workplace to foster better relationships between employees.
4 min read
Can Peer Feedback Lead to Better Self-Awareness?
Feedback

Can Peer Feedback Lead to Better Self-Awareness?

Harness the power of the team to do staff evaluations. You might even achieve better results.
5 min read
How to Manage Employees Smarter Than You Without Looking Like an Idiot
Managing Employees

How to Manage Employees Smarter Than You Without Looking Like an Idiot

Check out these four ways how it's possible to guide new staffers so that everyone thrives.
6 min read
5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows
Managing Employees

5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows

The best managers strive to keep their employees engaged by giving them the support they seek.
5 min read
6 Alternatives to Being a Bad Boss
Managing Employees

6 Alternatives to Being a Bad Boss

Don't panic when a team's performance suddenly drops. Skip the carrots and sticks. Instead build mastery and trust among your staff.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.