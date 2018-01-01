Raphael Crawford-Marks

Employee Recognition
Do Employees Even Notice You Care?
Public expression of appreciation has a powerful impact. Here are five ways managers can do so effectively.
Employee Recognition
Can Recognition Save Your Startup's Toxic Culture?
Dysfunctional conduct may be curbed with some of these strategies. Consider tools to show staffers appreciation and desired behavior to turn things around.
Employee Morale
6 Things Your Employees May Be Wishing for This Year
Based on research, here are some workplace desires and how a startup might attain them.
Employee Feedback
Boost Employees' Engagement by Truly Inviting Their Feedback
Managers are bypassing an important resource if they don't solicit staff opinion. Check out six ways to do so.
Engaged Employees
6 Rules for Effective Peer-to-Peer Communication
Want more employee engagement, higher morale and job satisfaction? Aim to set up your workplace to foster better relationships between employees.
Feedback
Can Peer Feedback Lead to Better Self-Awareness?
Harness the power of the team to do staff evaluations. You might even achieve better results.
Managing Employees
How to Manage Employees Smarter Than You Without Looking Like an Idiot
Check out these four ways how it's possible to guide new staffers so that everyone thrives.
Managing Employees
5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows
The best managers strive to keep their employees engaged by giving them the support they seek.
Managing Employees
6 Alternatives to Being a Bad Boss
Don't panic when a team's performance suddenly drops. Skip the carrots and sticks. Instead build mastery and trust among your staff.