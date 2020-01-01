Rashid Al Ghurair is the founder and CEO of CAFU, the MENA region’s first on-demand car service designed around the needs of the consumer, transforming the way a car is run and operated.
Three Guiding Principles For Businesses To Emerge Strongly In The Post COVID-19 World
In our new world post COVID-19, businesses need to review how they operate, adjust to the relevance of our changing world, and ultimately design in a more responsive service to the consumer to make life better.