Ravjot Singh Arora

Ravjot Singh Arora

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, LifeHover

LifeHover is using technology in health care to revolutionize the emergency response system. Harnessing this power allows to provide innovation in healthcare services. Their mission is to assist lives and bring India up-to–speed with the WHO standards of response time, in terms of ambulance service. The app can be used to store basic medical information which can help speed up the response process. The GPS allows ambulance drivers to find patients in more efficient manner and also allows an ambulance to be able to adopt the fastest route to the hospitals.

More From Ravjot Singh Arora

Digitizing Healthcare: How Technology is Improving Medical Care
medical care

Digitizing Healthcare: How Technology is Improving Medical Care

Medical technology is a diverse field where innovation plays a crucial role in sustaining health.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.