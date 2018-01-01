Ray Beharry

Product Development
3 Strategies to Make Your Product the Best Before It Comes out of the Shadows
Forget the secrecy. Instead, focus on running enough competitive analysis to successfully differentiate your product.
Entrepreneurs
4 Phases of Market Research to Ensure Success
It's not enough to make a great product. People have to want it.
Polls
The Problem With Polls Isn't the Lies Respondents May Tell
The real deal-breaker with surveys is bad questions. Here's how to collect customer data that will yield honest results.