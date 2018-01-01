Ray Gillenwater

Ray Gillenwater is the co-founder and CEO of SpeakUp and the co-founder of The Strength Co.

Exercise Is a Waste of Time. Set Goals and Start Training to Achieve Them.
Stop using the gym the way a hamster does its wheel. Set goals and achieve them, to get to your personal destination.
7 min read
How the Best Companies in the World Run All-Hands Meetings
Change your all-hands meetings and gain the trust of your valued employees.
6 min read
5 Ways to Not Waste Your Employees' Time at Meetings
Are meetings simply keeping your employees away from their work? Adopt these rules to make them as productive as possible.
4 min read
5 Ways to Make Your Office Millennial Friendly
Your company can no longer afford to ignore what this demographic wants.
3 min read
Why Millennials in the Workplace 'Don't Care,' and 4 Things You Can Do
Why do these younger workers want? One of their kind lets us know.
4 min read
For True Employee Engagement, Follow These 6 Steps
Create a company where the team will put in extra discretionary effort, the sort required to create positive change.
4 min read
