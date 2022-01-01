Reagan Pollack

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Web Entrepreneur, Startup Advisor, Author of No Startup Left Behind

As a serial entrepreneur and small business owner (since his 20s), Reagan Pollack learned the keys to starting a company, overcoming challenges, and finding success. He is a startup advisor for portfolio companies at HustleFund (Early-Stage Venture Capital firm) and Parallel-18 (Accelerator).

Growth strategies

How Just a 2 Percent Lift in Ecommerce Conversions Can Grow Your Company by $72,000

When 98% of most shoppers fail to complete the checkout, here's how just a 2% lift in ecommerce conversions can add more than $72,000 in new revenue and drive higher profits for your business.

