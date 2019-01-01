About Reim El Houni

Reim El Houdini's career includes working with TV stations like the BBC to being an Executive Producer and Head of Events at Dubai One. Reim launched her own production company Ti22 Films in January 2011. Ti22 Films has won 25 New York Festival Award, and a Cannes Corporate Media and TV Award. Reim has served on the Jury of the New York Festival for six years and is a regular panelist at industry events. Reim founded Dubai ON demand in 2014, where the world of branded content and influencer marketing collide. She also supports organizations as a media consultant, speaker, and video strategist.