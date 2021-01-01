Signing out of account, Standby...
Rene Perras
Expert in digital PR, investor research, and attorney marketing
Rene Perras born in Canada, now a Jupiter Florida resident president of Cepac and involved in the day to day activities of managing his consulting firm, since June of 1987, has always been a disruptive entrepreneur in the marketplace. He met and married his wife in Montreal, a first generation American born Indian whose family emigrated from Hyderabad over fifty years ago to the US. He’s always been interested in finding inventive ways to streamline businesses and law firm operations, making them more effective and efficient.
Manganese is Replacing Cobalt: How This Mineral Is Saving the Future of the Electric Vehicle Industry
Manganese expert Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corporation, discusses how manganese is replacing cobalt
