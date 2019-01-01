Richa Pathak is an emerging marketing influencer, and a creative digital marketing consultant who helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic and build their brands through data-driven strategies. With 7+ years of experience in working with B2C & B2B brands across the globe, she is also a well-known blogger for top digital marketing magazines.

Richa's principle - Plan, Execute, Learn, Implement, Repeat!

Digital marketing is Richa's passion & love. She is innovator & wants to explore more, learn more, try different tools, hacks with various campaigns. She offers various training & mentorship programs to share her knowledge. She loves reading non-fiction books and does nature photography.