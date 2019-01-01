My Queue

Richard Dean

Richard Dean

Contributor
Author, Crowdpleaser

About Richard Dean

Richard Dean is a journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker. Based in Dubai, he’s best known as host of The Business Breakfast radio show on Dubai Eye 103.8FM.

Previously, he worked for The Economist, Reuters, Financial Times, and Bloomberg. He’s known by colleagues as “The Three Degrees” for his BA in History; Graduate Diploma in Economics; and MA in Mass Communication. For two years, he taught journalism at Middlesex University Dubai.

Richard’s first book, Sink or Swim, analyzed the real estate crash that hit Dubai in the late 2000s. Crowdpleaser is his second.

Richard talks at around 50 events a year as professional public speaker, with credits including tech giants IBM and Facebook, banks HSBC and Emirates NBD, as well as his 2016 TEDx Talk.

A design junkie, Richard is co-founder (with his architect wife Pallavi) of award-winning interior design firm Roar. They live in Dubai with their two sons and two pugs.

More From Richard Dean

