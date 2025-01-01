Richard Robinson
Richard Robinson is the CEO of Robin AI, a company specialising in AI-driven solutions for legal and compliance industries. With a background in technology and business leadership, Richard is passionate about transforming how businesses leverage AI to streamline operations and improve efficiency.
Regulation whiplash is breaking businesses – here's how they can keep up
Regulation has always been a moving target, but in 2025, businesses are experiencing something far more chaotic: regulation whiplash.