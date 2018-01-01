Guest Writer

CTO, Yieldify

Richard Sharp is the CTO of Yieldify. He joined Yieldify from Google where he lead the global product team responsible for banking comparison products. Previous to Google, Richard worked as a Senior Research Scientist for Intel before joining XenSource – a start-up formed from the University of Cambridge Computer Lab that was acquired by Citrix.

He has a PhD from the University of Cambridge and currently also works as Director of Studies for Computer Science and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.