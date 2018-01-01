Richard Sharp

Guest Writer
CTO, Yieldify

Richard Sharp is the CTO of Yieldify. He joined Yieldify from Google where he lead the global product team responsible for banking comparison products. Previous to Google, Richard worked as a Senior Research Scientist for Intel before joining XenSource – a start-up formed from the University of Cambridge Computer Lab that was acquired by Citrix.

He has a PhD from the University of Cambridge and currently also works as Director of Studies for Computer Science and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

More From Richard Sharp

Machine Learning Needs Bias Training to Overcome Stereotypes
Innovation

Machine Learning Needs Bias Training to Overcome Stereotypes

Humans have ingrained unconscious biases. So do the algorithms they create.
6 min read
Avoid Creeping Out Your Customers With Respectful Personalization
Customer Engagement

Avoid Creeping Out Your Customers With Respectful Personalization

Taking customization too far will hurt your bottom line.
6 min read
