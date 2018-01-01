Rick Mulready

Rick Mulready is a Los Angeles-based social media blogger, consultant and speaker who hosts the Inside Social Media podcast.

Why It Might Be Time to Ditch Your Facebook Strategy
Marketing

Here's what you can do now if you've noticed a recent drop in traffic from Facebook.
4 min read
5 Social Media Predictions for 2014
Marketing

When developing or improving your social-media strategy in the New Year, keep these five trends top-of-mind.
4 min read
Go Ahead. Be a Social Media Snob
Ready for Anything

Busy entrepreneurs don't have to become overwhelmed by so many social-media networks. Here are some basics to keep in mind.
2 min read
What NASA Can Teach You About Social-Media Marketing
Marketing

A look at three strategies that business owners can put to work for their own social campaigns.
5 min read
Facebook Updates Ad Manager for Real-Time Analytics
Social Media

Customizable reports and actionable reporting should help advertisers more fluidly optimize their campaigns.
2 min read
Why Video for Instagram Isn't a Vine Killer
Marketing

Facebook is catching up to the competition, not making it obsolete.
3 min read
3 Smart and Creative Ways to Use Foursquare for Marketing
Marketing

Here are tips for using the popular social media tool to engage users and find new customers.
5 min read
Facebook Announces New 'Home' for Android
Technology

The system creates a more immersive Facebook experience.
3 min read
4 Tips for Using Facebook's Redesigned News Feed
Marketing

The new design focuses on larger images and emphasizing content from friends and brands people like.
3 min read
Facebook's Graph Search Holds Promise for Social Marketing
Marketing

The beta release of Facebook's new search function is important to marketers because of its potential impact on advertising and purchase decisions.
New Facebook Rules Limit Use of Text on Images
Social Media

Three tips for maximizing your brand's exposure while staying compliant with the network's new policies.
How Facebook's Updated 'Nearby' Tool Can Boost Your Business
Social Media

Here's what small businesses can do to ensure they're more easily discovered on the giant social network.
