Rick Mulready is a Los Angeles-based social media blogger, consultant and speaker who hosts the Inside Social Media podcast.
Marketing
Why It Might Be Time to Ditch Your Facebook Strategy
Here's what you can do now if you've noticed a recent drop in traffic from Facebook.
Marketing
5 Social Media Predictions for 2014
When developing or improving your social-media strategy in the New Year, keep these five trends top-of-mind.
Ready for Anything
Go Ahead. Be a Social Media Snob
Busy entrepreneurs don't have to become overwhelmed by so many social-media networks. Here are some basics to keep in mind.
Marketing
What NASA Can Teach You About Social-Media Marketing
A look at three strategies that business owners can put to work for their own social campaigns.
Social Media
Facebook Updates Ad Manager for Real-Time Analytics
Customizable reports and actionable reporting should help advertisers more fluidly optimize their campaigns.
Marketing
Why Video for Instagram Isn't a Vine Killer
Facebook is catching up to the competition, not making it obsolete.
Marketing
3 Smart and Creative Ways to Use Foursquare for Marketing
Here are tips for using the popular social media tool to engage users and find new customers.
Technology
Facebook Announces New 'Home' for Android
The system creates a more immersive Facebook experience.
Marketing
4 Tips for Using Facebook's Redesigned News Feed
The new design focuses on larger images and emphasizing content from friends and brands people like.
Marketing
Facebook's Graph Search Holds Promise for Social Marketing
The beta release of Facebook's new search function is important to marketers because of its potential impact on advertising and purchase decisions.
Social Media
New Facebook Rules Limit Use of Text on Images
Three tips for maximizing your brand's exposure while staying compliant with the network's new policies.
Social Media
How Facebook's Updated 'Nearby' Tool Can Boost Your Business
Here's what small businesses can do to ensure they're more easily discovered on the giant social network.