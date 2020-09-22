About Rikke Hundal
Rikke Hundal is the CEO and founder of Rikke Hundal IVS and a multiple-time best-selling author. Rikke is passionate about women achieving incredible results in their business, getting paid their worth, working less, creating a healthy work-life balance and getting clients.
