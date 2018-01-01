Rishabh Chokhani

CEO and Founder, Naturevibe Botanicals

Rishabh Chokhani, CEO and Founder, Naturevibe Botanicals, is a management graduate, visionary and a health enthusiast.


 

Indian Organic Food Industry: Trends Forecast 2019
Organics

Here are a few factors that will accelerate the growth of the organic food industry
3 min read
The Future of Organic Products in India
Organic Farming

An immense growth in organic food segment has been observed and the Indian domestic market is estimated at 40,000 Million INR
5 min read
Impact of E-commerce on Health and Wellness Industry
E-commerce

E-commerce has also paved way for the wellness space to reach out to a wider section of customers
3 min read
5 Reasons Why it's the Right Time to Invest in Organic Food Industry
Food Industry

We tell you why this growing industry of Organic food offers a bright future to all its investors
4 min read
