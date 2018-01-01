Rishi Kapal

Guest Writer
CEO, EduGild

More From Rishi Kapal

How Edtech Startups Are Using Technology To Up Their Game
Apps

Let's view the education support services getting impacted by technology.
3 min read
A Powerful Value Driven Mentoring: Professor X As A Mentor With Great Abilities!
Mentors

With hope for better future Professor X brings X-Men together and mentors them to unite for peace and harmony between human beings and mutants.
6 min read
Know How To Fight Like The Avengers In Your Startup Battle
Startups

Avengers journey helps startups explore a business idea and approach from a variety of angles.
1 min read
Avengers And Mullins' Framework For Startups
Startups

Following is the extract and understanding of how Avengers came together on the lines of the Mullins' Seven Domains Framework.
11 min read
What Startups Can Learn From Superman
Learning

Here is the lesson to be growing up as a startup in unchartered territories and unknown geographies.
9 min read
