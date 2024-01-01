Rob Cross

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Associate Professor

Rob Cross is the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College and a senior vice president of Research for i4cp.

Employees Are Burning Out — and the Culprit Isn't What You Think

There's a type of stress that has a huge impact on employees' health, work performance and personal lives. Here's what it is and what you can do to combat it, both for yourself and your employees.

