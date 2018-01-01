Guest Writer

CEO of TreSensa, Inc.

Rob Grossberg is the CEO of TreSensa, Inc., a New York City-based native marketing platform for mobile that leverages branded “tap and play” HTML5 games (no app store download required) to connect brands with their target audiences at scale on mobile. Grossberg has a digital marketing background, first as deputy general counsel and vice president of sales operations at DoubleClick, and then as senior vice president of operations and strategy at Tremor Video. He co-founded TreSensa in 2011. Follow TreSensa on Twitter at @TreSensa.