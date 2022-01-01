Signing out of account, Standby...
Rob Lubow
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Cofounder & CMO of Botcopy
Rob Lubow is co-founder of Botcopy, a B2B SaaS offering an enterprise website, app messenger and live chat suite that connects seamlessly to leading cloud NLU frameworks.
Follow Rob Lubow on Social
Latest
You Don't Need VC Funding to Grow Your Startup. Here's How to Turn Customers Into Investors.
Only time will tell whether today's downturn and VC hesitancy is fleeting. Either way, there's no reason to stagnate.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jackie Sunga
Conversion Copywriter and Brand Voice Consultant
-
Matt Cimaglia
Co-Founder and CEO of Third Summit
-
Bryan Adams
CEO and founder of Ph.Creative
-
Brandon Spear
CEO of TreviPay
-
John Boitnott
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
-
Amanda Breen
Features Writer
-
Scott Salkin
SVP & GM, Gainsight Essentials, Gainsight
-
Dave Conway
Founder, Sales and Mindset Mentor at Conway Consulting