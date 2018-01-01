Robert Hackett

Robert Hackett

Robert Hackett is a writer at Fortune, writing frequently about technology.

More From Robert Hackett

New McDonald's Happy Meal Boxes Turn Into Virtual Reality Headsets
McDonald's

New McDonald's Happy Meal Boxes Turn Into Virtual Reality Headsets

Sorry, but these spiffy new packages are currently only available in Sweden.
2 min read
Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup
Fraud

Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup

Pindrop, founded in 2011, is a voice security company that combats fraud by analyzing and assigning risk to phone calls.
3 min read
Michael Dell: Encryption Backdoors Are a 'Horrible Idea'
Dell

Michael Dell: Encryption Backdoors Are a 'Horrible Idea'

Here's the Dell CEO's reasoning.
3 min read
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' New Websites Have a Massive Security Flaw
Apps

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' New Websites Have a Massive Security Flaw

Nearly 900,000 users' data was exposed.
3 min read
Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data
Ashley Madison

Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data

This leak is larger than the first and appears to contain the emails of the CEO who runs Ashley Madison's parent company.
2 min read
'Venom' Vulnerability: Serious Computer Bug Shatters Cloud Security
Security

'Venom' Vulnerability: Serious Computer Bug Shatters Cloud Security

Security researchers have discovered a critical flaw that allows attackers to move freely across virtual machines.
6 min read
How Much Do Data Breaches Cost Big Companies? Shockingly Little.
Security

How Much Do Data Breaches Cost Big Companies? Shockingly Little.

From Sony to Target, big companies that were hacked felt barely a dent to their bottom line, an analysis reveals.
7 min read
What You Need to Know About Anthem's Massive Data Breach
Hackers

What You Need to Know About Anthem's Massive Data Breach

Personal information for up to 80 million current and former customers of the second largest U.S. insurer are at risk.
6 min read
This Company Wants to End Web Anonymity
Privacy Concerns

This Company Wants to End Web Anonymity

A customer identity management company wants to I.D. you, and has raised an additional $35 million to do it.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.