Robert Hackett is a writer at Fortune, writing frequently about technology.
McDonald's
New McDonald's Happy Meal Boxes Turn Into Virtual Reality Headsets
Sorry, but these spiffy new packages are currently only available in Sweden.
Fraud
Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup
Pindrop, founded in 2011, is a voice security company that combats fraud by analyzing and assigning risk to phone calls.
Dell
Michael Dell: Encryption Backdoors Are a 'Horrible Idea'
Here's the Dell CEO's reasoning.
Apps
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' New Websites Have a Massive Security Flaw
Nearly 900,000 users' data was exposed.
Ashley Madison
Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data
This leak is larger than the first and appears to contain the emails of the CEO who runs Ashley Madison's parent company.
Security
'Venom' Vulnerability: Serious Computer Bug Shatters Cloud Security
Security researchers have discovered a critical flaw that allows attackers to move freely across virtual machines.
Security
How Much Do Data Breaches Cost Big Companies? Shockingly Little.
From Sony to Target, big companies that were hacked felt barely a dent to their bottom line, an analysis reveals.
Hackers
What You Need to Know About Anthem's Massive Data Breach
Personal information for up to 80 million current and former customers of the second largest U.S. insurer are at risk.
Privacy Concerns
This Company Wants to End Web Anonymity
A customer identity management company wants to I.D. you, and has raised an additional $35 million to do it.