Robert L. Shook and Barry Farber

Robert L. Shook and Barry Farber are the co-authors of Success Secrets of Sales Superstars (Entrepreneur Press, 2013).

More From Robert L. Shook and Barry Farber

Why Teamwork Should Be Your No. 1 Sales Tool
Marketing

Why Teamwork Should Be Your No. 1 Sales Tool

Having your sales team and customers work together is important to your selling strategy. Here's how one company did this successfully.
6 min read
Why You Should Never Prejudge a Sales Prospect
Marketing

Why You Should Never Prejudge a Sales Prospect

As every experienced salesperson knows, you should never predetermine who will be a big sale and who won't. If you do, you just might miss out on the biggest sale of your career.
6 min read
Keeping Your Customers Satisfied -- It's All in the Details
Marketing

Keeping Your Customers Satisfied -- It's All in the Details

One entrepreneur's story of how he gained a long-term customer by going the extra mile to set himself apart from competition.
4 min read
