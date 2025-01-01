Bio

Roberto Colucci currently serves as the director of EVs at AW Rostamani Group.

His expertise spans across the automotive industry, previously working as Tesla’s Store Manager in Italy, where he advanced his capabilities on the electric vehicle market, mobility solutions, and retail management. Prior to joining Zeekr, Colucci also contributed to a zero-emission future as Senior Manager of Business Development for Global Markets at EVBox, in the EV charging industry. His responsibilities included EVBox partnerships and projects for the global markets with a focus on Middle-East and Italy. He holds a degree from Università del Salento as well as University of Antwerp, and a certification in Innovation Leadership from Massachussets Institute of Technology.