Rodion Telpizov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Rodion (Rod) Telpizov is the CEO and founder of SmartJobBoard. A seasoned entrepreneur and technologist, he has led the development of an innovative platform that empowers associations, non-profits, and government organizations to manage and grow their job boards efficiently.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
From Kyrgyzstan to the U.S — 6 Ways I Turned My Vision into a Thriving Business Overseas
From a small tech startup overseas to a growing U.S. job board software leader, here's how I turned my vision into a successful reality, one step at a time.