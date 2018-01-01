Rohit Sharma

Founder & CEO, POKKT

Rohit is the Founder & CEO of POKKT (Pocket), a leading Mobile Video Ad Platform in India & SEA. POKKT helps Game developers & Publishers in South East Asia & India to monetize through Video Ads. POKKT today works with more than 500 Game Publishers globally and over 300 Advertisers in APAC. He co-founded POKKT in 2012 and has built a 100 people strong team with offices in India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam. POKKT has raised over 8 million US Dollars in investment from Marquee investors like SingTel Innov8, JAFCO Asia and Jungle Ventures. Last year POKKT has also sold its performance Ad Network to Adways Inc., one of the Leading Listed Ad Tech Company in Japan.