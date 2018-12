Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, crowdSPRING and Startup Foundry

Ross Kimbarovsky is founder and CEO at crowdSPRING and Startup Foundry. In 2007, he left a successful 13-year career as a trial lawyer to pursue his dream of founding a technology company. That was the start of crowdSPRING, a marketplace for crowd-sourced logo, web, graphic and product design, and for company-naming services. He is the author of the ebook Stand Out.