Ryan Bonicci is the chief marketing officer of G2 Crowd, a leading review website for business software and services. Prior to joining G2, Bonicci served in key executive-level marketing roles with HubSpot, Salesforce, Microsoft and ExactTarget. He leads a team of creative marketers at G2 Crowd's headquarters in Chicago. He speaks regularly about the need for greater workplace flexibility.
Online Reviews
Don't Dread the 1-Star Review -- Capitalize on It
Customers don't trust a business with only perfect reviews.
Remote Workers
Is Remote Work Taking a Psychological Toll on Your External Workers? Researchers Say Yes.
France addressed this problem by passing "right-to-disconnect" provisions. Will our country follow suit?
Ask the Expert
Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?
Digital marketing expert Ryan Bonnici says 'yes' and 'no.'
Ask the Expert
The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent
This inbound recruiting technique helps build a remarkable candidate experience by ensuring strong alignment between the candidate's values and your company values.
Marketing
The Most Important Marketing Metric You're Not Measuring
Our digital marketing expert Ryan Bonnici tells us to stop measuring your marketing performance by channel, and instead by content type.