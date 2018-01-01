Ryan Holiday

Ryan Holiday's latest book, Perennial Seller: The Art of Making and Marketing Work that Lasts is a meditation on how to create classic books, businesses, and art that does more than just disappear. His creative firm, Brass Check, has worked with companies like Google, Taser and Amazon.

No, Books Are NOT 'the New Business Card'

Any entrepreneur who sets out to write a book as a lead-gen device for marketing clients is by definition a lousy marketer.
5 Truths of Ancient Wisdom That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Take pride in your work. But it is not all there is.
4 Ways To Push Through Adversity and Failure Without Ego

There is no escaping loss and hardship, but whether it makes us or breaks us is a choice we can make. There are no victims, only volunteers.
5 Deadly Kinds of Ego That Prey Upon Your Success

Because we prize victory so, we are often blind to the fact -- well known to the ancients -- that it can be harder to bear than hardship itself.
The 3 Ways Ego Will Derail Your Career Before It Really Begins

Passion, pride and too much talk can get in the way of accomplishing your dreams.
A Leadership Lesson From Eisenhower's Stoic Reversal at D-Day

Remember the obstacle or the rival is only as strong as your perception lets it be.
Capturing Repeat Customers Is the Magic of Growth Hacking

Companies like Amazon and Twitter have mastered the art of paying attention to the consumers already at hand.
How Entrepreneurs Can Read to Lead

Sometime in the last 5,000 years somebody may have experienced a similar problem. The tips you need might be in books. Here's how to peruse and use them.
The Entrepreneur's Secret Weapon: Persistence. (See General Grant.)

With slow, steady striving to solve a problem from many different angles, an innovator can arrive at a breakthrough.
Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: 5 Ways to Deal With Hardship

Some of history's greatest leaders and inventors not only kept their cool under fire but used calamity to inspire success.
