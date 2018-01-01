Sabrina Horn

Sabrina Horn

Sabrina Horn is the founder, president and CEO of the Horn Group, inc, a digital-communications agency that combines public relations, social and interactive services to help companies in the technology, digital media and consumer markets. 

More From Sabrina Horn

The Importance of Entrepreneurs Building Their Personal Brand
Ask the Expert

The Importance of Entrepreneurs Building Their Personal Brand

Public-relations expert Sabrina Horn discusses why founders should not just focus on building up their startup brand.
3 min read
The Best Way to Market a Niche Company
Ask the Expert

The Best Way to Market a Niche Company

To get the word out about a specialty business, entrepreneurs need to understand their audience and then get to the places where they get their information.
3 min read
Want to Start a PR Firm? Focus on These 4 Things First.
Ask the Expert

Want to Start a PR Firm? Focus on These 4 Things First.

Expert Sabrina Horn talks about the importance of gaining customers, keeping them happy and having proper procedures in place during the first few years of launching a PR firm.
4 min read
5 Secrets to Talking to the Media (And Not Sounding Like a Fool)
Publicity

5 Secrets to Talking to the Media (And Not Sounding Like a Fool)

Talking to the media can be terrifying, causing many entrepreneurs to sound like rambling fools. Don't be that person. Here are five tips on how to be a media pro.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.