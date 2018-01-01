Sabrina Horn is the founder, president and CEO of the Horn Group, inc, a digital-communications agency that combines public relations, social and interactive services to help companies in the technology, digital media and consumer markets.
Ask the Expert
The Importance of Entrepreneurs Building Their Personal Brand
Public-relations expert Sabrina Horn discusses why founders should not just focus on building up their startup brand.
Ask the Expert
The Best Way to Market a Niche Company
To get the word out about a specialty business, entrepreneurs need to understand their audience and then get to the places where they get their information.
Ask the Expert
Want to Start a PR Firm? Focus on These 4 Things First.
Expert Sabrina Horn talks about the importance of gaining customers, keeping them happy and having proper procedures in place during the first few years of launching a PR firm.
Publicity
5 Secrets to Talking to the Media (And Not Sounding Like a Fool)
Talking to the media can be terrifying, causing many entrepreneurs to sound like rambling fools. Don't be that person. Here are five tips on how to be a media pro.