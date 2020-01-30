Sachin M

Consulting Editor, India

About Sachin M

A keen observer of business and finance, Sachin M is a writer and author with vast experience. He specializes in entrepreneurship, franchising and is also a mentor to aspiring young minds.

India Franchise Industry - Facts & Figures
Franchises

The Indian franchise industry has been growing at an amazing rate, spurred by the changing lifestyle preferences of the millennials
2 min read
Should A Brand Open Franchise In Small Cities?
Franchises

The digital payment giant Paytm has recently said that its 50% user base comes from small cities.
2 min read
Top 10 Small Business Ideas
Business Ideas

A study by the market research firm Zinnov said, India, which is home to about 4.88 crore small and medium business ( SMB )s provides employment to 81.16 million individuals and is all set to become the largest SME nation globally.
4 min read

