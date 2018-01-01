Sahil Chopra

Startups
#6 Key Factors for Budding Entrepreneurs
An entrepreneur should be quick-witted to know the right skills of selling his idea/product
Finance
Flight Of Fancy In The Digital Realm
Does one really need to celebrate the fact that someone invested money into the company in return of Equity?
Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing industry can redefine industrial paradigms
If challenges and opportunities are dealt in the right manner, affiliate market holds the potential to change and redefine a number of industrial paradigms.